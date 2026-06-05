The tender for the construction of part of the Saltillo-Nuevo Laredo passenger train has been awarded to Carlos Slim.

The Rail Transport Regulatory Agency (ARTF) has reported that the bidding process for segments 13 and 14, which include the Saltillo-Santa Catarina section, attracted the attention of several consortia with large-scale proposals; however, none of them managed to outbid the offer submitted by the magnate’s companies.

According to the available data, Operadora Cicsa and FCC Construcción received the highest score, ensuring the completion of a project that is essential for connectivity, in addition to representing an investment exceeding 31 billion pesos.

Saltillo-Nuevo Laredo passenger train: the ambitious project led by Carlos Slim

This is a fundamental process with respect to contract validation, as it is the official way to ensure transparency in a sector where tenders are often under public scrutiny.

With the work having begun on September 30, according to details provided by the ARTF, the rail project will extend 111 kilometers and will have a completion period of 960 calendar days.

It should be noted that Mexico’s Tax Administration Service will play a fundamental role in this project, as it will be the government institution before which the companies must fulfill their tax obligations.

Competition on the project: Carlos Slim’s role

This victory reinforces his position as one of the most influential businessmen in infrastructure in Mexico. In addition, the project falls within the passenger train reactivation plan in Mexico, with key projects that seek to modernize mobility and strengthen connectivity throughout the region.

In the tender awarded to Operadora Cicsa and FCC Construcción, other companies with extensive experience in major projects participated, such as Comsa, in charge of the rehabilitation of Metro Line 12; ICA, Gami Ingeniería e Instalaciones; AZVI; and OHL. However, none of them matched the score of the consortium led by Carlos Slim.