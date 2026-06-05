En esta noticia
Traveling through North America requires meeting a fundamental condition that millions of people often overlook until the last minute.
A simple error with the documentation can prevent you from boarding a plane, crossing a border, or even returning to the country of residence.
The procedure everyone must complete to travel with their passports
Both the United States and Mexico and Canada require travelers to have valid and current passports to enter or leave their territories in most international trips.
One of the most common problems among travelers is discovering that the passport:
- Has expired
- Is about to expire
- Does not meet the minimum validity required by the destination
United States, Mexico and Canada prohibit entry and exit for all those who postponed this procedure
Travelers traveling with outdated and invalid passports may face:
- Denied boarding by the airline
- Refusal at immigration controls
- Cancellation of the itinerary
- Additional costs for ticket changes