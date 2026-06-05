Traveling through North America requires meeting a fundamental condition that millions of people often overlook until the last minute.

A simple error with the documentation can prevent you from boarding a plane, crossing a border, or even returning to the country of residence.

The procedure everyone must complete to travel with their passports

Both the United States and Mexico and Canada require travelers to have valid and current passports to enter or leave their territories in most international trips.

One of the most common problems among travelers is discovering that the passport:

Has expired

Is about to expire

Does not meet the minimum validity required by the destination

United States, Mexico and Canada prohibit entry and exit for all those who postponed this procedure

Travelers traveling with outdated and invalid passports may face:

Denied boarding by the airline

Refusal at immigration controls

Cancellation of the itinerary

Additional costs for ticket changes

The consequences are usually immediate and directly affect the ability to travel.