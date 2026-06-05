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Traveling through North America requires meeting a fundamental condition that millions of people often overlook until the last minute.

A simple error with the documentation can prevent you from boarding a plane, crossing a border, or even returning to the country of residence.

The procedure everyone must complete to travel with their passports

Both the United States and Mexico and Canada require travelers to have valid and current passports to enter or leave their territories in most international trips.

Both the United States and Mexico and Canada require travelers to have valid and current passports to enter or leave their territories in most international trips. Image: archive.

One of the most common problems among travelers is discovering that the passport:

  • Has expired
  • Is about to expire
  • Does not meet the minimum validity required by the destination
Measure.It’s official: Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and California will allow legal and automatic entry without a passport or U.S. visa for those who present this document

United States, Mexico and Canada prohibit entry and exit for all those who postponed this procedure

Travelers traveling with outdated and invalid passports may face:

  • Denied boarding by the airline
  • Refusal at immigration controls
  • Cancellation of the itinerary
  • Additional costs for ticket changes

The consequences are usually immediate and directly affect the ability to travel.