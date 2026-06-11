The passport is one of the most important documents to keep in mind when traveling internationally. In the United States, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has the authority to reject any document that does not meet the conditions required to board.

For you to be allowed to board, the passport must be considered valid. Therefore, it must meet certain requirements such as not being expired and not showing poor physical condition, as this can create problems when traveling.

It is official: the United States blocks departure or entry to foreigners and citizens unless they present one of these documents

The current regulations in the United States establish that a valid document must be presented in order to enter or leave the country, and in the case of naturalized citizens, they must present the American passport even if they have another country of origin.

This document must be in good condition. Those who have passports with these details will not be able to use them for international travel:

Severe damage

Large stains

Serious tears

Those issued to minors under 16 years of age will also not be accepted even if they have not yet expired, if the person is already an adult.

Step by step to request a new passport

If you need to request a new passport because yours is no longer eligible for renewal, follow these steps:

Complete form DS-11 for new passport applications

Appear in person at an authorized office (it can be a passport agency or an authorized office) since the online process is not available for new passports

Gather the required documentation which may include original proof of citizenship, a valid photo ID, and a photocopy of that document

Pay the processing fee , depending on the type of passport and service

Wait for the delivery times and do not complete the process at the last minute

Mandatory renewal: important information that many overlook

In the United States, the American passport is valid for 10 years. In turn, some airlines or countries may not allow boarding if the document has less than 6 months of validity remaining. In the case of those issued to minors under 16 years of age, they cannot be renewed and have a validity period of 5 years.

Those who need to renew their passports are advised to do the process in advance, otherwise they could face difficulties when traveling: once the renewal process begins, the old passport becomes invalid.