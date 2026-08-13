Having a valid American visa is not by itself a guarantee that a person can remain in the United States for the entire validity period of that document.

For temporary visitors, there is a specific date until which they will be authorized to stay in the country.

For this reason, those who visit the popular cities of Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas, New York, or Chicago -as well as any other American territory- must pay special attention to the authorized stay date granted to them by the immigration authority.

A mistake that can seriously harm the American visa

US authorities explain on their official website about the American visa that the expiration date of this permit and the authorized time to remain in the country are two different concepts.

An American visa must be valid when the traveler requests admission, but its expiration date does not determine how long they can stay once they have entered the country.

The period of stay appears in the admission record, and that is the date that should be used as the reference.

Consequences of staying in Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas, New York, and Chicago or any territory of the United States longer than allowed

The Department of State says that not leaving the United States within the authorized period can cause the person to fall out of status.

Under section 222 (g) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, the visa of a person who falls out of status can be automatically canceled.

This means that even a visa that originally allowed multiple entries may stop being valid for new entries.

If it is necessary to extend the time of stay in the country, this will have to be done with the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to avoid problems.