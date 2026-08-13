U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is planning to acquire thousands of gloves capable of delivering electric shocks, according to a Department of Homeland Security notice. The agency could spend up to $20 million on the devices as part of its efforts to equip field officers with additional tools for managing resistant individuals.

The devices, known as G.L.O.V.E. or Generated Low Output Voltage Emitter, are manufactured by Compliant Technologies LLC. DHS describes them as Conductive Distraction and De-escalation Devices and says they would be issued to officers and agents with Homeland Security Investigations and Enforcement Removal Operations.

How ICE’s Electric Shock Gloves Work

The gloves are designed to look like standard patrol gloves until an officer activates their electrical function. According to the manufacturer, the device must make direct contact with a person’s skin to deliver an electrical stimulus intended to gain compliance within seconds.

The equipment is not intended to be used as punishment or against people who are only verbally defiant. The manufacturer also warns against using the devices on high-risk populations, including children, pregnant women, older adults, and people with disabilities. Officers must complete training and be recertified every two years to use the technology.

The device must make direct contact with a person’s skin to deliver an electrical stimulus. Shutterstock

ICE Faces Questions Over the Planned Purchase

The plan has drawn criticism from civil rights organizations, which have raised concerns about potential misuse and the lack of visibility when an officer activates the device. The American Civil Liberties Union questioned why such equipment would be necessary for civil immigration enforcement and warned about the possibility of excessive use of force.

DHS said ICE officers receive de-escalation and ongoing use-of-force training. The agency also said that any technology used by ICE is reviewed to ensure it complies with applicable law enforcement policies and standards.

The purchase is still in the procurement stage. DHS’s notice said a solicitation for a potential no-bid contract could be published as early as Friday, while the planned spending could reach $20 million.