The state of Florida, in the United States, applies a law that takes away the driver’s license for five years from those who accumulate certain traffic violations in their record. The regulation, known as Isaiah’s Law, is enforced by the state Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (DHSMV).

The law, identified as chapter 2026-53 of the Florida Statutes , was approved by the governor on April 23, 2026 and came into effect on July 1. It modifies section 322.264, which defines who is considered a “habitual traffic offender.”

What violations cause you to lose your license for five years?

A driver is declared a “habitual offender” when their record, maintained by the DHSMV, accumulates three or more convictions for serious violations within a five-year period. With the new law, driving without a valid license was added to that list of offenses.

Among the violations that can lead to loss of the license are:

Vehicular homicide or negligent homicide behind the wheel

Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs (DUI)

Committing a felony using a vehicle

Driving with a suspended or revoked license

Failing to stop and provide assistance after a crash with injuries or fatalities

Driving a commercial vehicle with disqualified credentials

Driving without a valid license (newly added violation)

The other route: accumulating 15 minor violations

A habitual offender is also considered to be anyone who accumulates 15 convictions for traffic violations that earn points on the license, according to section 322.27 of the Florida Statutes, within the same five-year period.

How does this law affect drivers in Florida?

Anyone designated a habitual offender has their license revoked for five years and cannot apply for it again during that period. If they drive a vehicle during that time, they can be charged with a third-degree felony.

The law also applies to those who already had prior convictions for other violations: if they add a new offense for driving without a valid license, they can reach the threshold of three convictions and fall under the law. A third-degree felony in Florida can carry up to five years in prison.