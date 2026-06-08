The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced that it has launched a new pilot program that allows certain passengers to complete the security screening required to fly before arriving at the airport.

This initiative, in effect since June 1, is available to some travelers flying out of Boston Logan International Airport and, according to the federal agency, it is the first experience of this kind in the United States.

What this change announced by the United States for travelers is about

The program was developed by the TSA in collaboration with the Massachusetts Port Authority.

Through the new system, eligible passengers can check in and go through security screening at a remote terminal located in Framingham before reaching the airport.

When the screenings are finished, travelers are transported by bus, which drops them off directly in the secure area of their departure terminal.

According to what was detailed by the authorities, the goal of this initiative is to provide an alternative to avoid traffic, congestion at security checkpoints, and difficulties parking at the airport.

Who can use the new TSA program?

Currently, this service can be used by passengers who meet the following 3 requirements

Travel from Boston Logan International Airport

Fly with airlines JetBlue or Delta

Have flights scheduled between 5:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

How much does it cost to use this remote security screening

Tickets to use the service are on sale at the following prices

Access costs $9 per passenger

Children under 18 can travel free on the secure bus when accompanied by a ticketed adult

Parking in Framingham costs $7 per day

Will this new model reach more airports?

According to the federal agency, the program is part of a strategy to explore new remote passenger screening options in different parts of the country, so depending on how it goes, it could expand.