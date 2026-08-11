Guatemala, India, and the Philippines require a valid passport to allow entry, and those who postpone renewal may be stranded before boarding. The immigration authorities of the three countries check the validity of the document, and airlines often deny boarding to anyone who does not meet the minimum requirement.

The requirement comes from the current immigration rules in each country, confirmed by their official immigration agencies. The check is not limited to whether the passport is still valid: it requires an additional validity margin at the time of entry.

What does each country require to allow entry?

Each destination applies its own standard for how many months of validity it must retain the passport upon arrival. Failing to meet that margin can result in denial of entry, even with an approved visa.

According to the immigration agencies of each country, the requirements are:

India : at least six months of validity from arrival, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. This applies to almost all foreign passports.

Philippines : the Bureau of Immigration requires six months of validity beyond the stay, in addition to an exit ticket.

Guatemala: the Guatemalan Migration Institute requires a valid passport upon entry, along with the corresponding visa.

How does this affect those who delay renewal?

Anyone who lets the required margin expire may be turned away directly at the departure airport. Airlines check the requirement before check-in and are penalized if they carry passengers who do not meet it.