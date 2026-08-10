Keeping the windshield clean not only improves the vehicle’s appearance, but is also essential for safe driving. In that context, a home remedy has regained popularity among drivers and automotive maintenance specialists: spraying white vinegar on the glass.

Thanks to its degreasing and cleaning properties, vinegar helps remove dirt, grease, insects, and stubborn stains without resorting to harsh chemicals. It can also improve visibility and make the windshield wipers work more easily.

Why do they recommend spraying vinegar on the windshield?

White vinegar contains acetic acid, a compound that acts as an effective natural cleaner. When applied correctly to the windshield, it helps:

Remove accumulated grease

Loosen insect residue

Remove water spots

Remove stuck-on dirt

Reduce glass cloudiness

As a result, the windshield becomes more transparent and visibility improves while driving.

How should vinegar be applied correctly?

Specialists recommend a simple procedure.

Materials

White vinegar

Water

Spray bottle

Clean microfiber cloth

Step by step

Mix equal parts water and white vinegar Spray the solution on the windshield Let it sit for one or two minutes Clean with a microfiber cloth using circular motions Dry with another clean cloth to avoid streaks

This procedure can be repeated periodically as part of vehicle maintenance.