The immigration authorities in Dallas, Atlanta, New York, and New Jersey keep the checks in force for travelers trying to enter or leave the country with an expired passport, a situation that can cause problems at airports and border crossings.

In most cases, airlines and immigration authorities require a valid and current travel document to authorize boarding or allow international entry, except for certain exceptions provided for.

What happens in Dallas with expired passports?

In Dallas, international travelers must present the travel documents required by U.S. authorities to enter or leave the country.

In general, foreigners need a valid and current passport, as well as the corresponding visa or authorization depending on their nationality.

Airlines can prevent boarding and immigration authorities can deny entry when the passenger does not have the required documentation.

However, a U.S. visa that remains valid can be used even if it is in an expired passport, as long as the traveler also presents a new valid passport and meets the conditions established by the authorities.

What Atlanta requires to enter or leave the country

In Atlanta, as in the rest of the United States, international travelers must have a valid passport and the corresponding immigration documents to enter or leave the country.

Checks are carried out in accordance with U.S. federal rules, so an airline may deny boarding and immigration authorities may prevent entry when the documents presented do not meet the current requirements.

In the case of a valid U.S. visa located in an expired passport, the traveler may use it together with a new valid passport, provided that both documents meet the conditions established by U.S. authorities.

New York and New Jersey also require current documentation for travel

In the case of foreign residents, the authorities require having a valid passport when leaving the country. The airports in New York and New Jersey apply U.S. federal immigration rules, which require international travelers to present the required valid documentation to enter or leave the country.

In general, foreigners must have a current passport, as well as the corresponding visa or travel authorization depending on their nationality. Airlines can reject boarding and immigration authorities can deny entry when the passenger does not meet the documentation requirements.

However, a U.S. visa that remains valid can be used even if it is in an expired passport, as long as the traveler also presents a new valid passport and meets the conditions established by U.S. authorities.

What documents do immigration authorities usually review

Before authorizing international travel, immigration authorities and airlines usually check various requirements related to personal documentation.

Among the main checks are: