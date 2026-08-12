Walmart confirmed a new change to the carts that its employees use to prepare online orders, after one of these items hit a child inside a store . At the same time, the chain made official a renovation plan that will reach more than 650 stores across the United States.

The company shared the news through an internal memo addressed to its employees. Walmart had already changed the rules for these carts in May, when it reduced the number of containers loaded onto each unit.

What changes in Walmart’s carts?

The company began distributing new wheels for fulfillment carts, with the goal of improving maneuverability and visibility in the aisles. In addition, it updated the instruction for employees: they must push the cart when they have a clear view of the path and pull it only when visibility is limited.

This rule replaces an earlier directive that required carts to be pulled in all cases, a requirement that sparked complaints among workers over the risk of injury. The complaint led to talks with OSHA, the United States workplace safety agency.

Which stores are being renovated and what does the plan include?

The renovation plan covers more than 650 Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets distributed across the country. In Pennsylvania, 32 stores were confirmed, four of them located in the Philadelphia region, in Montgomery and Berks counties.

The renovations aim to modernize the shopping experience with new sales floor designs, updated technology, and more personalized attention at checkout, with fewer self-checkout lanes at several locations. The planned improvements include: