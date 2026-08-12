Keeping eyeglasses clean is always essential to preserve good visibility and prevent dirt, fingerprints, and grease from building up on the lenses.

Among the home tricks that can be used to preserve this is to spray white vinegar on the lenses to leave them free of residue.

Spraying vinegar on eyeglasses and glasses: what it is for

White vinegar contains acetic acid and is often used for household cleaning tasks. In the case of eyeglasses, it can be used diluted with water to help remove marks, surface dirt, and certain residues that may be left on the lenses.

This trick makes it possible to use the cleaning properties of vinegar to achieve a cleaner, more transparent surface.

In addition, frequent cleaning allows particles that could affect vision or cause discomfort when wearing eyeglasses to be removed.

How vinegar is advised to be used to clean eyeglasses and glasses

One recommendation is not to spray pure vinegar on the lenses, but to dilute it in water and apply the solution sparingly.

Then the lenses should be rinsed and dried using a clean microfiber cloth that is used only for cleaning eyeglasses.

How often are eyeglasses recommended to be cleaned

The frequency will depend on use and the amount of dirt they accumulate. If they have fingerprints, grease, dust, or stains that make vision difficult, they should be cleaned.

The main goal is to keep the lenses free of residue, but without damaging their coatings.

Tips to keep eyeglasses and glasses from getting dirty

In addition to cleaning them properly, some everyday habits can help keep the lenses in better condition for longer, such as