Cleaning specialists recommend spraying vinegar on pillows to remove the yellowish stains from daily use. The technique attacks sweat, body oil, and residue from personal care products trapped in the fabric.

Yellowing arises from oxidation: moisture from sweat, saliva, and skin oils dries in contact with air and leaves visible marks. The more the cycle is repeated, the more intense the stain becomes.

Why is vinegar so often recommended for pillows?

White vinegar is acidic and breaks down the protein, salt, and grease residue left by perspiration. It also acts as a natural disinfectant, without harsh chemicals.

It is almost never used alone: it is combined with baking soda to pretreat before washing, or with lemon to boost the whitening effect when sprayed directly.

Vinegar is usually applied to marks caused by:

Night sweats and excessive perspiration

Natural skin oil and sebum

Saliva, in people who drool while sleeping

Residue from creams or skincare products

What is it exactly for, and how is it applied?

To pretreat, make a paste of baking soda and water, apply it to the stain, and let it sit for 30 minutes. Then rub with a cloth soaked in vinegar before washing the pillow.

For direct spraying, mix vinegar with lemon in equal parts and apply with a spray bottle. It is best to let it sit for one hour in direct sunlight, which enhances whitening.

Before applying, it is a good idea to test on a small area to avoid discoloration. If the stain persists or there is a musty smell, it is time to replace the pillow.