The New York City Department of Education keeps the 2026-2027 school year calendar posted on its official website, which lists all the dates when students in public schools (NYCPS) will have changes to their schedule.

Accordingly, it is set that next Thursday, Nov. 5, students at elementary schools and pre-K centers will be dismissed three hours early, because of scheduled parent-teacher meetings .

Why New York City public school students are leaving 3 hours early on Thursday, Nov. 5

Parent-teacher conferences (PTC) are meetings between a teacher and a student’s parent to talk about the child’s academic performance and experience at school.

“These conferences help you understand what your child is learning in school, their academic and social-emotional progress, and what you can do to support them,” officials say .

In addition, if there are learning difficulties, the meetings make it possible to work on a joint plan to determine the best way to provide support.

“On the dates of afternoon parent-teacher conferences, students are dismissed three hours before their usual dismissal time,” it says.

How parents can prepare for this day: officials’ tips

The recommendation is to prepare to make the most of these meetings in the following ways: