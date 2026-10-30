The New York City Department of Education keeps the 2026-2027 school year calendar posted on its official website, which lists all the dates when students in public schools (NYCPS) will have changes to their schedule.
Accordingly, it is set that next Thursday, Nov. 5, students at elementary schools and pre-K centers will be dismissed three hours early, because of scheduled parent-teacher meetings.
Why New York City public school students are leaving 3 hours early on Thursday, Nov. 5
Parent-teacher conferences (PTC) are meetings between a teacher and a student’s parent to talk about the child’s academic performance and experience at school.
“These conferences help you understand what your child is learning in school, their academic and social-emotional progress, and what you can do to support them,” officials say.
In addition, if there are learning difficulties, the meetings make it possible to work on a joint plan to determine the best way to provide support.
“On the dates of afternoon parent-teacher conferences, students are dismissed three hours before their usual dismissal time,” it says.
How parents can prepare for this day: officials’ tips
The recommendation is to prepare to make the most of these meetings in the following ways:
- Ask the child for their view of the school and make a list of questions to ask their teacher
- Ask about their strongest and weakest subjects, as well as their preferences
- Talk about how they feel about their teacher and classmates
- Review the child’s academic progress, test scores and attendance
- Make a list of questions and topics to discuss with the teacher
- Think about what information can be shared with the teacher to help them better understand your child.