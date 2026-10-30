The year-end rush has once again sparked hiring in the United States: Between UPS and Amazon, the two companies are offering more than 400,000 seasonal jobs to handle the holiday shipping and shopping surge. These are short-term jobs, but they offer a concrete way in for people looking for work quickly, and in some cases they lead to permanent positions.

United States Seeks More Than 400,000 Seasonal Workers for UPS and Amazon

The companies themselves announced the figures ahead of the 2026 holiday season:

about 100,000 seasonal workers nationwide. That is a slightly lower figure than in previous years (in 2024, it added about 125,000), in line with the operational adjustments the company has been making. UPS plans to hirenationwide. That is athan in previous years (in 2024, it added about 125,000), in line with the operational adjustments the company has been making.

more than 300,000 workers for the season. The company said that is roughly 20% more than last season, unlike much of the retail sector, which is hiring more cautiously this year. Amazon expects to bring onfor the season. The company said that is roughly, unlike much of the retail sector, which is hiring more cautiously this year.

Combined, the two companies top 400,000 temporary jobs, most of them concentrated in the busiest weeks between late October and the holidays.

What the jobs involve and how much they pay

In both cases, the jobs mainly support the jobs that keep e-commerce logistics moving. At UPS, the positions are mainly in sorting, moving and delivering packages: package handlers, drivers and delivery helpers, with full-time and part-time roles.

At Amazon, the openings are in distribution, sorting and delivery centers, also in full-time and part-time roles. The company said average seasonal pay starts at at least $20 an hour, and that average total compensation rises above $30 an hour once benefits are included.

How to apply

Applications are submitted online, directly through each company’s job site:

Amazon posts its seasonal openings on its jobs portal ( hiring.amazon.com , in the seasonal jobs section), where applicants can search by location and view currently open positions.

UPS takes applications through its jobs portal, where applicants can also filter by area and type of job.

In both cases, it is best to apply as soon as possible, since many of the openings are filled in the weeks before and during the peak season.