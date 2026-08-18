The winning ticket was purchased at Village Grocery, located at 328 Main Street in Port Jefferson, according to the New York Lottery.

It matched all five white-ball numbers in the September 1, 2025, Powerball drawing. The winning numbers were 08, 23, 25, 40, and 53, with 05 as the Powerball number.

Because the ticket matched the five main numbers but not the Powerball, it won the game’s second prize of $1 million.

The winner has until September 1

The ticket holder must claim the prize by September 1, 2026, exactly one year after the drawing.

That means the winner has only a few weeks left to check their tickets and contact the New York Lottery. Unclaimed prizes are subject to expiration under New York’s lottery rules.

The New York Lottery has urged players to check old tickets carefully, particularly because a winning ticket can remain unnoticed for months.

The ticket holder must claim the prize by September 1, 2026, exactly one year after the drawing.

Another $1 million ticket has already expired

New York previously had another unclaimed Powerball ticket worth $1 million. It was sold at Diamond News, Inc., at 631 2nd Avenue in Manhattan, and came from the August 6, 2025, drawing.

That ticket matched the five white-ball numbers and was also worth $1 million. However, its claim deadline was August 6, 2026, so that prize has already expired.

The Port Jefferson ticket is therefore the remaining $1 million Powerball prize highlighted by the New York Lottery with a September 1 deadline.