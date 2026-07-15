When boarding domestic flights in the United States, all travelers will have to keep in mind that, due to the federal implementation of the Real ID Act, starting in May 2025 the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) requires the presentation of an identification document that meets all necessary security standards.

The regulation seeks to establish a unified standard for all documents used when, for example, traveling by air within the country.

In this regard, the TSA shared on its official website the complete list of physical and digital alternatives accepted and those that can be used by people who cannot present any of these credentials.

What documents must people over 18 present to fly within the United States

According to the official list currently published on the TSA website, the following can be presented

Real ID driver’s license

State-issued Enhanced Driver’s License

U.S. passport

U.S. passport card

DHS trusted traveler card

U.S. Department of Defense identification, including IDs issued to dependents

Permanent resident card

Border crossing card

Acceptable photo ID issued by a federally recognized tribal nation/Native tribe

HSPD-12 PIV card

Passport issued by a foreign government

Canadian provincial driver’s license or card from Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada

Transportation worker identification credential

Employment Authorization Card from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (I-766)

U.S. merchant mariner credential

Veterans Health Identification Card (VHIC)

Apple ID

Clear ID

Google ID Pass

“Currently, the TSA accepts expired identification up to two years after expiration for the forms of identification mentioned above,” authorities note.

What should I do if I do not have any of the documents on the list

When it is not possible to present any of the accepted official identifications, the TSA indicates that a $45 fee may be paid to undergo an alternative screening that allows identity verification.

In general, this process will take between 10 and 15 minutes and will be mandatory when the proper documents are not available.

How to pay for this screening

Go to the Pay.gov website

Enter the traveler’s legal name

Travel start date (although the payment is only valid 10 days after the selected date)