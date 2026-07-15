En esta noticia
When boarding domestic flights in the United States, all travelers will have to keep in mind that, due to the federal implementation of the Real ID Act, starting in May 2025 the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) requires the presentation of an identification document that meets all necessary security standards.
The regulation seeks to establish a unified standard for all documents used when, for example, traveling by air within the country.
In this regard, the TSA shared on its official website the complete list of physical and digital alternatives accepted and those that can be used by people who cannot present any of these credentials.
What documents must people over 18 present to fly within the United States
According to the official list currently published on the TSA website, the following can be presented
- Real ID driver’s license
- State-issued Enhanced Driver’s License
- U.S. passport
- U.S. passport card
- DHS trusted traveler card
- U.S. Department of Defense identification, including IDs issued to dependents
- Permanent resident card
- Border crossing card
- Acceptable photo ID issued by a federally recognized tribal nation/Native tribe
- HSPD-12 PIV card
- Passport issued by a foreign government
- Canadian provincial driver’s license or card from Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada
- Transportation worker identification credential
- Employment Authorization Card from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (I-766)
- U.S. merchant mariner credential
- Veterans Health Identification Card (VHIC)
- Apple ID
- Clear ID
- Google ID Pass
“Currently, the TSA accepts expired identification up to two years after expiration for the forms of identification mentioned above,” authorities note.
What should I do if I do not have any of the documents on the list
When it is not possible to present any of the accepted official identifications, the TSA indicates that a $45 fee may be paid to undergo an alternative screening that allows identity verification.
In general, this process will take between 10 and 15 minutes and will be mandatory when the proper documents are not available.
How to pay for this screening
- Go to the Pay.gov website
- Enter the traveler’s legal name
- Travel start date (although the payment is only valid 10 days after the selected date)
It is important to note that the measure only applies to people over 18 years old; in the case of minors, the documentation requirements will be set by each airline.