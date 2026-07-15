In Atlanta, Dallas, New York, and New Jersey are located some of the busiest international airports in the United States, which year after year receive thousands of tourists and travelers.

In this context, there is a passport requirement that everyone interested in flying to these destinations -including Americans who want to travel to or from abroad- will have to strictly comply with: their international identification must be fully valid.

If they do not have a fully valid passport, both authorities and airlines could deny transport, so it is essential to check the passport expiration date in each case beforehand and renew it if necessary in order to avoid setbacks.

Traveling to Atlanta, Dallas, New York, or New Jersey from abroad: passport requirements that all visitors must know

As a general rule, the United States requires all travelers to present a fully valid document not only for the entire duration of their stay but also for an additional six months at the scheduled time of departure.

This rule is only waived for nationals of countries that are part of the so-called “6-month club”, who will only need to present a valid passport for the duration of the trip.

It is important to consider that having a valid document is not only essential when traveling. It will also be requested as part of the mandatory compliance requirements to obtain, for example, an American visa.

What the law says about the passport of Americans who want to travel abroad

According to the United States Code (Title 8, § 1185)-Travel control for citizens and foreigners, it is established as a federal rule that

“Except as otherwise provided by the President and subject to such limitations and exceptions as the President may authorize and prescribe, it shall be unlawful for any citizen of the United States to depart from or enter, or attempt to depart from or enter, the United States unless he bears a valid United States passport”.

What is the normal validity of an American passport

Passport for those over 16: 10 years

Passport for those under 16: 5 years, and they cannot be renewed; they must be processed again.

Other points that all international travelers will have to consider to avoid problems

Before allowing any transfer, the authorities will take into account aspects such as