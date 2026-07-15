California has begun to apply a new law statewide that changes food labeling - except for eggs and infant formula - and eliminates the use of the term "sell by" on products offered in the different supermarkets or points of sale.

The regulation approved in 2024 and in force since this month then establishes the new terms that manufacturers may use on the packages that are sold .

What changed with the new California law?

Since the legislation came into force, it has been stipulated that manufacturers will have limitations on the expressions that may be used when indicating the quality or safety of food.

The only permitted labels are

“Best if used by” or “Best if frozen by” , to indicate when the product maintains its best quality.

“Use by” or “Freeze by”, to indicate when food is no longer safe for consumption.

Why California eliminated the “sell by” labels

The initiative seeks to reduce confusion that different ways of labeling food can generate, given that there are dozens of variants throughout the United States.

This expression was actually mainly aimed at retailers so that inventory rotation could be carried out easily.

During the transition period for this measure, foods produced before July 1 may be sold without issue with the previous labeling, while new products will have to comply with the regulation now in force.