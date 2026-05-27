The Donald Trump administration wants to roll back limits on some perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PF AS) present in the drinking water consumed by all Americans.

The regulation promoted by former President Joe Biden that established national limits for these compounds would have legal deficiencies and would be too costly to comply with, according to the current administration.

Maximum alert over drinking water: What is happening with PFAS in the United States?

A plan was announced to loosen federal limits on PFAS, also known as “forever chemicals,” which are present in drinking water used in the United States.

The decision the government seeks to advance could roll back or delay the implementation of rules already approved by the Biden administration, which had restricted six PFAS compounds because they were considered dangerous.

What are PFAS?

These compounds are synthetic chemicals used in products resistant to water, grease, and stains. They are called forever chemicals because they are not biodegradable and can accumulate in the human body.

The Environment Protection Agency (EPA) wants to remove strict limits on four compounds and grant water systems extensions until 2031 to comply with rules on two other widely studied chemicals: PFOA and PFOS.

The government seeks to relax controls on toxic chemicals: What would the effects be on public health?

According to various studies on PFAS, the most serious effects are:

Kidney and bladder cancer

Hormonal and fertility problems

Liver disease

High cholesterol

Weakening of the immune system

Child development problems

Low birth weight

Cardiovascular diseases

What is expected in the coming months?

Both companies and water industry groups argued that the limits promoted by the Biden administration were too costly and difficult to implement. For its part, the Trump administration maintains that the regulations have legal flaws.

The current proposal still has to go through several regulatory processes and could face multiple legal challenges, so it may take years to modify the current regime.