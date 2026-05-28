The Los Angeles Unified School District is preparing for the arrival of June, a month highly anticipated by students, when holidays, days without classes, and the start of the break are considered, separating the current school year from the next one.

In that sense, preschool, primary, and secondary students. - approximately more than half a million students - will begin, as the sixth month of the year starts, the countdown to the end of this academic period.

June calendar for all students

According to the authorities, the June calendar includes three major events for the student calendar.

Thursday, June 11 : Pupil Free Day

Friday, June 12 : start of the break

Friday, June 19: Juneteenth, which overlaps with the break weeks

The last day students would attend their respective institutions and have routine activities is Wednesday, June 10 .

How long will the break last for students?

Classes will remain suspended from June 12 to August 12, since Tuesday the 11th was also set aside so that staff and administrative activities can take place.

Which schools and institutions follow this schedule?

The District consists of 710 square miles, covering mostly the city of Los Angeles along with 25 other cities and unincorporated areas of the county.