Since Thursday, June 25, in New York, alerts have been activated due to congestion because of the matches scheduled for the 2026 World Cup. There will be vehicle restrictions, changes in rail service, and detours during the scheduled days.

The measure will limit the number of lanes available for free circulation because some will be enabled for the exclusive passage of buses headed to the stadium. It is warned that the restrictions will remain in place for several hours after the end.

In New York, a special transit plan is being implemented for the days when the 2026 World Cup matches are held in the metropolitan city. Declared as “Gridlock Alert Days”, heavy traffic congestion is expected in Midtown Manhattan and the approaches to MetLife Stadium.

The remaining scheduled dates are:

June 27: Panama vs. England.

June 30: round of 16 match.

July 5: round of 32 match.

July 19: World Cup final.

The Department of Transportation (DOT) asks residents and visitors to change their travel routes and consider the following recommendations: