The Social Security Administration (SSA) is the agency in charge of managing Social Security benefits, so it oversees the American retirement system.

In the United States, to be able to retire there is a key rule that, if not met, can delay your plans by more than a year. This is the requirement known as “Specific Qualifying Period”, set out in Article 205 of the General Social Security Law.

The Government will deny retirement to everyone who does not meet this mandatory requirement: What are the requirements to retire in the United States?

To be able to retire in the United States, the SSA requires the following:

Accumulate 40 credits , for which at least 10 years of work paying Social Security taxes are needed

Minimum age of 62 to receive reduced benefits and 67 to receive 100%

Citizenship or legal residence in the United States

The rules that establish the requirements for retirement in the United States are included in the General Social Security Law, in which a key condition can also be found and is often overlooked by many applicants.

The mandatory requirement that can delay your retirement: important information that EVERYONE should know

According to Article 205 of the General Social Security Law, the requirement known as “specific qualifying period” states that at least two years of contributions must be accumulated within the last 15 months before retirement.

This means: it does not matter if you worked and contributed for 15 years or more; if you do not meet this rule, your application may be denied until all requirements are met.

Although there are certain exceptions, it is advisable to review your work history and plan your active working time so that you are not caught off guard when the long-awaited retirement finally arrives.