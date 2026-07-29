The Mexico City Mobility Law contemplates the suspension and cancellation of the driver’s license for those who are sanctioned for driving under the influence of alcohol or other substances. This is not a new provision, but rather rules that remain in force and whose application corresponds to the Ministry of Mobility (Semovi).

The regulation establishes that the authorities may analyze each case according to the driver’s record and the severity of the infractions. In certain cases, the license may be suspended temporarily and, when there is a repeat offense or other criteria provided by law are met, the procedure for its cancellation may be initiated.

What happens if a person drives under the influence of alcohol for the first time

The Mobility Law of Mexico City, in its article 68, establishes various causes for which a license or permit to drive may be suspended. Among them is the first penalty for driving while intoxicated or under the influence of narcotics, a case in which the suspension can be for up to one year.

In addition, the legislation indicates that the driver must undergo, on their own, treatment for addiction care. The same article also contemplates other causes of suspension, such as accumulating three infractions under the Mobility Law in one year or causing damage to third parties and not repairing it, among other cases provided for by the rule.

The application of these measures corresponds to the competent authorities and forms part of the current legal framework to strengthen road safety in the country’s capital.

In what cases can the license be permanently revoked

Article 67 of the Mobility Law provides that the permanent cancellation of the license may proceed when certain repeated behaviors occur.

The main cases include:

Being sanctioned for a second time in one year for driving while intoxicated or under the influence of narcotics.

Being sanctioned for a third time for the same behavior within three years.

Committing infractions under the influence of narcotics, psychotropic substances, or other toxic substances .

Accumulating two prior suspensions of the driver’s license.

In these cases, the authority may initiate the corresponding procedure to determine the cancellation of the document in accordance with applicable legislation.

When can the license be withdrawn after the first infraction

The law also contemplates a stricter regime for those who provide public transport or freight services.

In these cases, the cancellation of the license may proceed from the first sanction for driving while intoxicated or under the influence of narcotics, without the need to prove a repeat offense.

The regulation described applies exclusively to Mexico City and forms part of the current provisions of the Mexico City Mobility Law, so it does not constitute a new measure or a federal policy of the Government of Mexico, but rather the ongoing application of the legal framework currently in force.