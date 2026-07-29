The federal Government is moving ahead with restricting commercial driver licenses for those who cannot prove legal immigration status.

A rule promoted by President Donald Trump requires states to verify immigration status before issuing or renewing these permits. The measure affects truck, bus, and other commercial vehicle drivers across the country.

The regulation targets the so-called non-domiciled commercial licenses (non-domiciled CDL), granted to temporary non-citizen residents. These permits were designed to expire along with each driver’s immigration status.

The response from the states has been mixed. Oregon went beyond what was required and suspended all CDL issuance for non-citizens. California, by contrast, faces a legal challenge that so far blocks mass revocation.

What the new federal law on commercial driver’s licenses is about

On February 13 , FMCSA and the Department of Transportation issued a directive requiring states to grant commercial licenses only to those who have “verifiable employment-based immigration status”. The deadline to comply expired on March 16.

The measure is part of a broader immigration policy by Trump, who called for the approval of the “Dalilah Act.” That legislation seeks to prohibit any state from issuing commercial licenses to people in irregular status.

The case that prompted the proposal took place in November in Oregon. A 25-year-old man and his wife died after a collision with a semi-truck driven by Rajinder Kumar, who had a temporary license issued in California. ICE requested his detention for having entered the country illegally.

How the suspension was applied by state

Oregon applied the rule strictly: it suspended the issuance and renewal of CDL for any temporary non-citizen resident. About 1,400 people in that state have valid licenses; they will be able to keep them, but the DMV will not accept new applications.

Indiana directly canceled the 1,800 licenses already issued to non-citizens. California, by contrast, faces legal action that so far prevents revoking existing permits, which total around 20,000.

People affected by the restriction

Asylum applicants with a valid work permit.

DACA beneficiaries.

Holders of temporary work visas.

Temporary non-citizen residents in states with broad enforcement, such as Oregon.

New national law: what will happen to CDs already issued

The situation varies by state. At the federal level, the rule does not require canceling existing permits, only blocking new issuances. But each state can apply stricter criteria, as happened in Oregon and Indiana.

The debate over the constitutionality of the measure will continue in the courts in the coming weeks. The California case could set a precedent for other states with large populations of drivers with temporary immigration status.