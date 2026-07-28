For decades, toilet paper was considered an indispensable item in any bathroom.

However, more and more people have begun replacing it with an alternative that promises more thorough cleaning, greater comfort, and significant long-term savings.

The alternative that replaces toilet paper, and more and more people are choosing it

These are smart toilets, devices that incorporate water-cleaning systems and different automated functions that considerably reduce the use of toilet paper and, in some cases, make it possible to do without it altogether.

These units offer adjustable water jets, hot air drying, heated seats, deodorizing systems, and automatic flushing.

Thanks to these features, many users believe they provide deeper, more comfortable and more efficient hygiene than the traditional method based solely on toilet paper.

The global trend transforming modern bathrooms

In recent years, smart toilets have become especially popular in Asian countries such as Japan and South Korea, although their presence is also growing rapidly in the United States and Europe.

Beyond providing greater comfort, these devices help to:

Reduce toilet paper consumption.

Decrease waste generation.

Improve personal hygiene.

Make bathroom use easier for older adults or people with reduced mobility.

More and more manufacturers are adding models for private homes, which has boosted their expansion beyond the luxury segment.

What are the advantages over toilet paper?

Those who use this type of toilet highlight benefits that go beyond comfort.

Among the main advantages are:

Greater sense of cleanliness thanks to the use of water.

Less skin irritation.

Lower toilet paper expenses in the long term.

Better hygiene by avoiding direct contact with surfaces.

Lower environmental impact due to reduced paper consumption.

Is it worth installing a smart toilet?

Although their price is usually higher than that of a conventional toilet, interest in these units continues to grow because of the functions they include and the user experience they offer.

For many families, the combination of technology, paper savings, comfort, and hygiene makes smart toilets an increasingly attractive investment, to the point that some specialists believe they could become the standard bathroom fixture of the future.