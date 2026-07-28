Air fryers and conventional ovens have become two of the most popular appliances for preparing meals at home. While both can cook a wide variety of foods, many people wonder which one is the better choice for everyday use.

The answer depends on the type of meal you are making, how much food you need to prepare, and the results you expect. Each appliance offers advantages that make it better suited for different situations.

Air fryers cook faster and use less energy

Air fryers circulate hot air around food, allowing it to cook quickly while creating a crispy exterior with little or no added oil.

Because they heat up in just a few minutes and have a smaller cooking chamber, air fryers typically consume less electricity than a conventional oven when preparing single servings or small meals. They are commonly used for vegetables, chicken, frozen foods and reheating leftovers.

For quick meals, smaller portions, and greater energy efficiency, many cooking professionals recommend an air fryer. Fuente: Shutterstock Shutterstock

Ovens remain the best choice for larger meals

A conventional oven provides more cooking space, making it a better option for families or anyone preparing multiple dishes at the same time.

Ovens are also more versatile for baking cakes, roasting large cuts of meat and cooking recipes that require even heat over a longer period.

Air fryer or oven: which is better for everyday cooking?

For quick meals, smaller portions and greater energy efficiency, many cooking professionals recommend an air fryer as the more practical option for everyday use.

However, a conventional oven remains the better choice when cooking for several people or preparing recipes that require more space and consistent heat.