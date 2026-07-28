Entering the United States legally without an American visa continues to be a possibility for some travelers. This benefit is available only to those who obtain Form PPTC 153 .

U.S. authorities maintain mandatory requirements to authorize this type of entry, and in order to enter the country, a series of conditions must be met.

What is Form PPTC-153 and what is it for?

Form PPTC-153 is the official document used by the Government of Canada to apply for a new adult passport.

According to Canadian authorities, most applicants only need to complete this form, fill it out using Adobe Reader 10 or a later version, submit it together with the required documentation and pay the corresponding fees.

During the process, you can also choose the passport validity:

Five years.

Ten years.

Once issued, this passport functions as an international identification document and, in most cases, allows entry to the United States for tourism or business without the need for an American visa.

Who can travel to the United States without an American visa?

The Customs and Border Protection (CBP) states that, as a general rule, Canadian citizens can enter the United States without a visa when traveling for tourism or other authorized visits.

However, the required documentation will depend on the means of transportation used.

Air travel

Those traveling by plane from Canada must present:

A valid Canadian passport.

Or a NEXUS card, when the flight departs from Canada and the conditions established by CBP are met.

Travel by land or sea

In these cases, the authorities accept any of the following documents:

Canadian passport.

Enhanced Driver’s License or Enhanced Identification Card.

NEXUS card.

FAST/EXPRES card.

SENTRI card.

How long can they stay in the United States?

As a general rule, visits can be extended up to six months .

However, final admission and the authorized period are always subject to the assessment made by CBP at the port of entry.

This means that each case is analyzed individually by the immigration officer before authorizing entry.

The condition all travelers must meet to enter

Beyond having the Form PPTC-153 approved and a valid Canadian passport, U.S. authorities remind travelers that they must prove they do not intend to establish permanent residence in the United States .

If an officer considers that the person spends more time in U.S. territory than in Canada, they may request proof of ties to their country of residence, such as an address or other documentation confirming that there is no intention to immigrate.