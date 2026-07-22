En esta noticia
Receiving an inheritance in the United States does not mean being able to use the assets immediately. Before any distribution, there is a key obligation that many overlook and that can trigger severe consequences if it is not met.
The tax debts of the deceased DO NOT disappear
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) states that when a person dies, their tax obligations do not expire. On the contrary:
- They become part of the estate (estate)
- They must be paid with the available assets
- They take priority over distribution to heirs
No heir can receive their share until the tax situation is regularized.
IRS seizes accounts and assets of everyone who postponed this process with their inheritances
If the people responsible for the inheritance do not settle the debts before distributing the assets:
- The IRS can claim the amount owed
- It can initiate collection actions
- It can seize assets from the estate