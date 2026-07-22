Receiving an inheritance in the United States does not mean being able to use the assets immediately. Before any distribution, there is a key obligation that many overlook and that can trigger severe consequences if it is not met.

The tax debts of the deceased DO NOT disappear

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) states that when a person dies, their tax obligations do not expire. On the contrary:

They become part of the estate (estate)

They must be paid with the available assets

They take priority over distribution to heirs

No heir can receive their share until the tax situation is regularized.

IRS seizes accounts and assets of everyone who postponed this process with their inheritances

If the people responsible for the inheritance do not settle the debts before distributing the assets:

The IRS can claim the amount owed

It can initiate collection actions

It can seize assets from the estate

In some cases, even assets already handed over may be affected.