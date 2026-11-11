The 2026 Florida Statutes express that drivers who repeatedly get behind the wheel without a valid driver’s license could face jail time under state law. A third conviction for the offense carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 days behind bars.

The penalty is established under Section 322.03 of the Florida Statutes, which sets out the consequences for driving without a valid license. The law increases the severity of the offense with each conviction.

Florida law increases penalties for repeat offenders

Under Florida law, anyone who drives a motor vehicle on a state highway must have a valid driver’s license issued under Chapter 322. Drivers who violate this requirement face different criminal penalties depending on their previous convictions.

The statute establishes the following penalties:

First conviction : A second-degree misdemeanor.

Second conviction : A first-degree misdemeanor.

Third or subsequent conviction: A first-degree misdemeanor with a mandatory minimum of 10 days in jail.

The mandatory jail term applies upon the third or any subsequent conviction FLHSMV

When can Florida drivers receive a 10-day jail sentence?

The 10-day sentence applies once a driver receives a third conviction for driving without a valid driver’s license . The law specifically states that the court must order the person to serve a minimum mandatory period of 10 days in jail.

This means that receiving three traffic tickets is not enough to trigger the sentence. The law refers to three criminal convictions for the offense, and the mandatory jail term applies upon the third or any subsequent conviction.