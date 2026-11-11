Traffic signs are essential for maintaining road safety in both cities and on highways. Knowing what they mean and following their instructions helps prevent risk and reduce crashes.

Among the different types of road signs are warning signs, which are identified by their reflective yellow background and black symbols. Their purpose is to alert drivers to possible dangers or conditions that could pose a risk along the way.

These signs are meant to catch drivers’ attention so they can anticipate and take the necessary precautions, protecting both themselves and other road users. One example is a sign that can appear on highway trips, showing a car with several dots.

What Does the Yellow Diamond Traffic Sign With a Car and Dots Above It Mean

According to Caminos y Puentes Federales (Capufe), this symbol warns of the approach of areas with adverse weather conditions that can significantly reduce visibility, such as:

Fog

Rain

Snow

Dust storms

Recommendations if a yellow diamond with a car and dots above it appears

In these conditions, it is essential to take extra precautions so you can see and be seen by other vehicles. One of the first steps is to slow down and turn on your headlights. When weather conditions are especially severe, it may also be necessary to turn on your hazard lights.

Moisture and raindrops can also build up on the windshield and make it harder to see. That is why it is recommended to:

Adjust the defogger system Adjust the speed of the windshield wipers as needed

If the vehicle does not have fog lights, it is important to use low beams to improve visibility.

Another recommendation is to avoid changing lanes and stay in your lane , always keeping your attention on the road ahead. During these trips, animals and objects on the road are harder to spot.

In extreme cold, fog or moisture can also freeze when it comes into contact with cold surfaces and form so-called black ice, a nearly invisible layer that makes the pavement slippery.