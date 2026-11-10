The IRS has confirmed the 2027 tax brackets, raising the income thresholds for all seven tax rates and increasing the standard deduction for every filing status. The changes were announced on Nov. 5 and apply to income earned in 2027, which taxpayers will report when they file their returns in 2028.

This is not a tax cut. The seven rates stay at 10%, 12%, 22%, 24%, 32%, 35% and 37%. What changes is the income at which each rate begins, which rose by about 3.2% as an annual inflation adjustment. A Tax Foundation economist cautioned that these yearly updates don’t show whether Americans will end up paying less or more in taxes. Still, the adjustment offers a cushion against bracket creep, which happens when a raise pushes you into a higher bracket only because prices went up.

2027 tax brackets for single filers and married couples

Tax rate Single filers Married filing jointly 10% Up to $12,800 Up to $25,600 12% $12,801 to $52,025 $25,601 to $104,050 22% $52,026 to $109,125 $104,051 to $218,250 24% $109,126 to $208,325 $218,251 to $416,650 32% $208,326 to $264,550 $416,651 to $529,100 35% $264,551 to $661,375 $529,101 to $793,650 37% Over $661,375 Over $793,650

These are marginal tax rates: you pay each percentage only on the portion of your income that falls inside that bracket, not on your whole income.

Higher standard deduction in 2027

The standard deduction, which lowers the income you are taxed on, goes up for everyone:

Married couples filing jointly: $33,200, up $1,000 from 2026.

Single filers and married filing separately: $16,600, up $500.

Heads of household: $24,925, up $775.

The IRS confirmed the 2027 tax brackets and a higher standard deduction. See the full tables, the new child tax credit, and what changes for your paycheck.

Child tax credit and other changes

The maximum child tax credit rises to $2,300 per qualifying child, up $100, and the refundable portion goes to $1,800, also up $100. The maximum Earned Income Tax Credit reaches $8,496 for families with three or more qualifying children, up from $8,231. IRS Chief Executive Officer Frank Bisignano said taxpayers will see larger benefits next year, including the higher deduction and credit.

What it means for your paycheck

The brackets don’t change how much you earn. They change how much tax you owe on that income. If your pay only keeps up with prices, your tax bill should end up similar rather than lower. Still, some groups may see a small gain :

Families with children: the child tax credit rises $100 per child to $2,300, and the refundable portion goes to $1,800. For a family with three children, that is up to $300 more in maximum credit.

Lower-income workers with children: the maximum Earned Income Tax Credit reaches $8,496 for families with three or more qualifying children, up $265 from 2026.

Most filers who take the standard deduction: for a single filer in the 10% to 24% brackets, the extra $500 is worth roughly $50 to $120 a year in lower tax. For married couples, the extra $1,000 is worth roughly $100 to $240. These are rough estimates, with everything else equal.

Example Illustration: A single filer earning $60,000 in wages who claims the standard deduction ($16,600) will have a taxable income of $43,400. Their federal income tax bill equals $4,952, calculated as follows:

10% on the first $12,800 = $1,280

12% on the remaining $30,600 ($43,400 − $12,800) = $3,672

(This calculation excludes tax credits, state taxes, and payroll taxes.)

Credits are claimed when you file, but your withholding decides how much is taken from each check during the year. Review your Form W-4 with your employer, and consider the IRS Tax Withholding Estimator to see whether the amount still fits your situation.