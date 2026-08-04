Keeping bed sheets clean is one of the most repeated recommendations by health experts and, along those lines, frequency is not the only thing that matters; the temperature of the water used to wash them can also play an important role.

According to what dermatologist Sean McGregor of the Cleveland Clinic explained, using hot water helps eliminate microscopic organisms that build up on the bed every day and can contribute to a deeper cleaning.

Washing Bed Sheets with Hot Water: What It Is For and Why Experts Recommend It

Experts explain that sheets accumulate invisible elements, such as

Dust mites

Dead skin cells

Sweat

Body oils

Dirt and grime

Bacteria

Outdoor allergens

In that context, hot water helps eliminate many of these microorganisms and improves washing effectiveness.

Other Key Habits for Keeping the Bed Clean

In addition to washing bed sheets with hot water, experts recommend

Washing the sheets at least once a week

Cleaning the mattress about every six months

Washing pillows and blankets regularly

Leaving the bed unmade for a while after getting up so that the moisture accumulated overnight can evaporate