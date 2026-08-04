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Keeping bed sheets clean is one of the most repeated recommendations by health experts and, along those lines, frequency is not the only thing that matters; the temperature of the water used to wash them can also play an important role.
According to what dermatologist Sean McGregor of the Cleveland Clinic explained, using hot water helps eliminate microscopic organisms that build up on the bed every day and can contribute to a deeper cleaning.
Washing Bed Sheets with Hot Water: What It Is For and Why Experts Recommend It
Experts explain that sheets accumulate invisible elements, such as
- Dust mites
- Dead skin cells
- Sweat
- Body oils
- Dirt and grime
- Bacteria
- Outdoor allergens
In that context, hot water helps eliminate many of these microorganisms and improves washing effectiveness.
Other Key Habits for Keeping the Bed Clean
In addition to washing bed sheets with hot water, experts recommend
- Washing the sheets at least once a week
- Cleaning the mattress about every six months
- Washing pillows and blankets regularly
- Leaving the bed unmade for a while after getting up so that the moisture accumulated overnight can evaporate
Incorporating these habits into everyday life can help reduce the conditions that favor the spread of dust mites and bacteria.