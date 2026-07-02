The United States and El Salvador are moving forward in a strategic agreement that could change Central America’s energy map. Both countries finalized negotiations for a 123 Agreement, a legal framework that enables cooperation in civil nuclear technology for peaceful purposes.

The Salvadoran government’s goal is to develop nuclear capabilities for electricity generation, research, and technical training, with the aim of building its first nuclear power plant by 2030.

The United States seeks to turn this Latin American country into a world power

The chosen country is El Salvador, which is seeking a historic leap in energy matters. The agreement with the United States will allow progress in areas such as:

Civil nuclear energy

Training of specialists

Technology transfer

Nuclear safety

Regulatory development

Possible construction of a nuclear power plant

The agreement is not linked to military uses, but rather to nuclear cooperation for peaceful purposes.

It will supply it with the latest nuclear technology

The 123 Agreement is an instrument provided for in the United States Atomic Energy Act that allows civil nuclear cooperation between Washington and another country. This type of agreement is necessary to enable significant transfers of:

Nuclear material

Specialized equipment

Technological components

Technical assistance

Regulatory knowledge

It also establishes safety, control, and nonproliferation conditions to ensure that the technology is used exclusively for peaceful purposes.

This Latin American country will build its first nuclear power plant

The Salvadoran plan contemplates moving forward with the construction of its first nuclear plant over the coming years. According to official goals, the country aims to have an operational facility by 2030, which would mark a historic milestone for Central America.