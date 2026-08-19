Starting in 2026, young people who do not register for military service will be fined. The measure aims to reinforce compliance with an obligation that, although often overlooked, is key within the administrative system of Peru.

The regulation establishes that all young people who turn 17 must complete mandatory registration, a procedure that does not mean joining the military service, but simply being registered.

However, failing to comply is no longer a minor detail and now carries concrete financial consequences.

How much will those who fail to comply have to pay in mandatory fines

Those who do not complete registration within the deadline will be considered “delinquent” and will have to face a penalty equivalent to 5% of the Tax Unit (UIT), which in 2026 is around 275 soles.

This fine takes effect once the legal deadline has passed and remains in force until the young person regularizes their situation.

Although there is the possibility of getting up to date later, the financial penalty does not disappear automatically. It can only be avoided in specific cases, such as when the young person decides to join voluntary military service within the period established by law.

Who must register for military service and when the fine applies

In Peru, the regulations establish that all young people who turn 17 must register obligatorily in the military registry, regardless of gender.

This process:

Is mandatory by law

Must be completed before turning 18

Does not mean joining military service (it is only an administrative registration)

However, failing to comply has clear consequences.

New rule: mandatory registration, but no forced service

One of the points that raises the most doubts is whether this measure implies the return of compulsory military service. The answer is no. The requirement is to register, not enlist. The State’s goal is to have an updated roster of citizens of military age, which makes it possible to better organize the structure of the Armed Forces.

In this way, the provision mainly applies to those who are about to reach adulthood. From now on, not completing the procedure will no longer be an omission without consequences: failure to register translates directly into a fine.