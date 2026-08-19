Albert Einstein is one of the most recognized historical figures in the world of science, remembered today not only for his great discoveries and career, but also for his work ethic and phrases that are now considered a source of inspiration for many.

The German physicist always maintained that working was not only important for professional growth, but that he saw work as a way to stay personally active.

Einstein’s phrase that sums up his stance on the importance of work

A letter compiled by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem that the physicist sent in 1937 to his son Hans Albert preserved one of his greatest reflections for posterity: “ As long as I can work, I should not and will not complain, because work is the only thing that gives substance to life ”.

His relationship with work was always intense; in fact, at age 26 he worked eight hours a day, six days a week and also worked privately on his ideas.

Another reflection by Albert Einstein that was preserved on paper and is now taken as inspiration

In 1922, during a trip to Japan, another written record by Albert Einstein lets us learn about one of the phrases that, over time, would become one of the most remembered about happiness.

Decades later, this paper reflecting his words would end up being sold for thousands and thousands of dollars. He stated: “A quiet and modest life brings more joy than a pursuit of success tied to constant worry”.

Thus, his reflections, still popular today, make it clear that his legacy is not limited to major scientific advances but also includes his convictions, which continue to inspire millions.