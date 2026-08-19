Although parents have the freedom to decide what to call their children, the Civil Registry sets specific limits to prevent certain first or last names from causing problems in official records.

These restrictions may be related to the content of the name, the characters used, or even whether the system can process it correctly.

These first and last names can be rejected by the birth registry

In New Jersey, the United States, the Administrative Code states that authorities may reject a first or last name that contains certain characteristics.

Among the restrictions are:

Obscenities .

Numbers .

Symbols .

Combinations of letters, numbers, and symbols .

Names that may be considered illegible.

This means that parents cannot necessarily register any combination they choose for their baby, even if both agree with the choice.

The measure aims to ensure that the information can be correctly entered into official documents and that the name can be used without problems in different records.

What names can the birth registry prohibit?

The regulations do not provide a closed list of traditional names that are banned one by one. Instead, they set out categories of names that can be rejected.

For example, a choice that includes numbers or symbols can be rejected. The same can happen when the name contains expressions considered obscene or when its spelling is illegible to official systems .

So, rather than there being a “blacklist” of names, authorities use specific criteria to determine whether the choice can be registered.

The baby’s last name can also be rejected

The restrictions are not limited only to the given name.

In New Jersey, the same rules can apply to the last name chosen for the newborn. This means that a combination that contains numbers, symbols, obscenities, or elements that cannot be processed correctly can also be rejected by the registrar.

That is why parents should pay attention to both the first and last name before completing the birth certificate.

What happens if the birth registry rejects the name?

If the choice does not meet the established conditions, the name cannot be registered exactly as submitted.

Parents will have to make the necessary changes so that the registration can be completed according to the current rules.

The purpose of these restrictions is to avoid later problems with documents such as birth certificates, passports, school records, and other official documents.

In certain cases, administrative decisions may be subject to review or appeal, depending on the rules applicable in each jurisdiction.