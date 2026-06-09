One of the most powerful port companies on the planet has just strengthened its bet on Latin America with a multimillion-dollar investment aimed at transforming one of the main ports on the Pacific. The project promises to increase logistics capacity, boost foreign trade, and consolidate the country as a strategic gateway for international markets.

The initiative is led by DP World, a company based in Dubai that is driving the development of the so-called Bicentennial Pier at the port of Callao, in Peru. The investment exceeds 400 million dollars and seeks to position the country as one of Latin America’s major logistics hubs.

Dubai seeks to turn this Latin American country into a global power

The Bicentennial Pier project is part of DP World’s expansion plan at the Port of Callao, Peru’s main maritime terminal and one of the most important on the South American Pacific coast. The work will make it possible to:

Significantly increase cargo capacity

Receive larger vessels

Reduce operating times

Improve the country’s logistics competitiveness

Increase international trade

It will invest more than 400 million dollars in state-of-the-art technology

The investment allocated to Bicentennial Pier exceeds USD 400 million and includes the incorporation of state-of-the-art infrastructure. Among the planned improvements are: