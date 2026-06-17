A new measure approved by the Illinois General Assembly seeks to regulate the use of certain technological devices while driving.

According to the authorities, the goal is to expand the current regulations to combat distractions while driving and strengthen road safety in the state.

Which glasses are regulated by the new rule

The approved legislation corresponds to bill HB 4843 and amends the Illinois Traffic Code to clarify that glasses with artificial intelligence are part of the electronic communication devices covered by state law.

In this way, it is specified that the existing exceptions for the use of hands-free devices do not apply to smart glasses with AI.

What Illinois says about this new measure

The initiative is part of the state campaign “One Road. One Focus,” launched to reduce the number of distracted driving cases.

At present, Illinois prohibits the use of handheld electronic communication devices while driving a motor vehicle.

In this context, after receiving approval from both chambers of the Illinois General Assembly, the bill was sent to the governor for consideration. Until this measure is formally enacted, the text remains in the final stage of the state legislative process.