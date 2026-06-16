In the state of New York, the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has very strict rules on the payment of tolls or other fees related to fines. Failing to comply with these obligations can result in the complete suspension of the registration.

Driving through the streets of New York with a suspended registration is considered a misdemeanor under current New York law, so it can lead to fines and legal proceedings.

The government will suspend all registrations one by one: Under what conditions can the DMV take this measure?

The suspension of the registration can be carried out when the driver accumulates three or more toll violations within five years, or a total debt of at least 200 dollars in tolls and associated charges during the same period of time.

It is important to resolve any outstanding debts once the registration has been suspended before trying to reinstate it or drive the vehicle again, since driving a vehicle under these conditions can lead to financial penalties or jail time.

How can you avoid DMV suspension of the registration?

To avoid suspension of your registration, authorities recommend taking early action when the debt is reported, before the entity moves on to the sanctions stage.

First of all, tolls, fines, and administrative charges must be paid within the deadlines established by the state. Likewise, the contact information associated with the vehicle and the E-ZPass account must also be kept up to date.

You must also periodically check the status of the account and make sure it has sufficient funds. In turn, you must comply with any notice of violation or debt sent by the toll authority.