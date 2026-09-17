The Social Security Administration (SSA) keeps a record of the income reported during your working years. That information is important because the agency uses your earnings record to calculate future Social Security benefits.

Workers can review their earnings history through a free personal my Social Security account. Checking the record can help identify missing or incorrect earnings before they affect a future benefit calculation.

How to check your Social Security earnings record

The easiest way to review your complete earnings history is through your personal my Social Security account. Once signed in, you can view your Social Security Statement and check the earnings reported for each year.

SSA recommends reviewing the record to make sure the information is accurate. For example, workers should check that the earnings reported for the previous year are correct.

Why your earnings history matters

SSA calculates retirement and disability benefits using the earnings recorded under your Social Security number. If wages are missing from the record, the agency says you and your family may not receive the correct amount of benefits.

Not every dollar earned necessarily appears on the record. SSA notes that there is an annual limit on earnings subject to Social Security taxes, and earnings above that limit do not appear in the Social Security earnings history.

Workers can review their Social Security earnings history through their personal my Social Security account.

How to correct an error in your record

If you find missing or incorrect earnings, you may be able to request a correction through your my Social Security account. SSA’s current guidance says some users can select “Review your full earnings record now” and then choose “Request a correction online.”

If an online correction is not available, you can contact Social Security or visit a local office. SSA recommends having documents such as W-2 forms, pay stubs or tax returns that can help prove the correct earnings.

In general, SSA says earnings cannot be corrected after 3 years, 3 months, and 15 days from the end of the taxable year in which the wages were paid. There are exceptions, including certain employer reporting errors and situations in which earnings were reported but are missing from the agency’s records.