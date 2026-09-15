Removing hair, lint, and dust from the floor can become one of the most tedious and frequent household tasks.

However, there is a simple home trick that makes it possible to reuse an item that often remains at home after grocery shopping.

The procedure is very simple: place a plastic bag around the bristles of the broom before starting to sweep.

The technique gained popularity because it helps collect hair and small dirt particles more easily, preventing them from sticking to the bristles or being scattered back into the environment.

Why do they recommend putting a plastic bag on the broom

The main reason behind this method is that plastic can generate static electricity when it comes into contact with different surfaces. This can help attract light particles, such as hair, lint, and fine dust.

The bag works as a kind of complement to the broom’s traditional bristles and can make it easier to collect some debris that is difficult to gather.

Another benefit is that it helps keep some of the dirt contained in the bag, which can reduce the amount of debris that remains stuck to the bristles after sweeping.

The trick also makes cleaning under furniture easier

One of the most practical advantages of this technique appears when cleaning hard-to-reach places.

The broom can be used to reach under beds, sofas, tables, and other low furniture where hair and dust tend to accumulate. The bag, once fitted over the bristles, can help collect those small bits of debris.

The method can be used on different surfaces, such as ceramic, porcelain tile, vinyl, wood, and laminate floors, although it is always advisable to take into account the specific characteristics of each material.

How to place the bag on the broom for sweeping

Applying this trick is simple and does not require buying any special product. All you need is a clean plastic bag and a broom.

The procedure is as follows:

Save the plastic bags that can be reused after shopping. Before sweeping, place a bag around the broom bristles. Adjust the bag’s handles or straps around the handle. Make a firm knot to prevent the plastic from coming loose during cleaning. Check that the bag properly covers the bristles and begin sweeping normally. When finished, untie the bag carefully and turn it inside out to contain the accumulated debris. Dispose of the debris and store the bag if it is still in condition to be reused.

A simple alternative for collecting hair and lint

This trick can be useful in homes where hair, pet hair, and lint accumulate frequently.

The bag does not replace a deep cleaning or other items specifically designed to collect dirt, but it can work as a home and economical resource for certain tasks.

In turn, it makes it possible to give plastic bags a second use before throwing them away, as long as they are clean and in good condition.