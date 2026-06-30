In the state of California, the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has strict rules aimed at promoting road safety and protecting the public, and minimizing the possibility of traffic accidents as much as possible.

Because of this, the California DMV has a notification system that serves to report a driver when they are no longer fully capable. With this service, it is possible to report someone close to you, such as a close family member or friend, or a patient in the case of a health care professional.

The DMV suspends, one by one, all driver licenses: What type of abilities are essential to drive safely?

To keep driving legally, the driver must maintain certain abilities such as:

Physical strength and mobility.

Coordination and endurance.

Visual ability.

Hearing ability.

Cognitive skills (memory, judgment, attention, and decision-making).

Ability to react safely.

How are reports verified?

The DMV verification method for reports is to analyze the available information and request more medical documentation, call in for interviews, or require additional tests.

The goal of these measures is to ensure road and public safety by preventing drivers who could pose a risk due to reduced abilities from driving.

The tests that must be passed: What is the DMV exam like?

When a report arrives, the DMV may require several tests for reevaluation in order to determine whether the driver is still fit to drive. Among the most common are: