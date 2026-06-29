When traveling internationally, one of the fundamental aspects that citizens, naturalized foreigners, and visitors must keep in mind is that the passport they will use to enter and leave the United States must be valid.

Although keeping it valid is crucial in these situations, it is often not enough for it to be valid at the time of travel, since it is necessary to check other requirements, such as the physical condition of the document.

Essential information on the entry and exit of citizens and naturalized foreigners

Federal regulations establish that a valid document must be presented and, in the case of naturalized citizens, their American passport, even if they have another document corresponding to their original nationality.

In addition, a document in good condition is required, since those that show significant damage, extensive stains, and other types of serious deterioration, such as torn visa pages, will not be accepted for this type of travel.

Essential information for visitors entering the United States

For travel authorization to the country to be granted, as a general rule, the United States requires a validity of 6 months extending beyond the previously established travel period.

If the passport presented was issued so far in advance that it does not meet the six-month requirement, it will not be considered valid in the visa application process for travel.

Key points about this regulation

CBP keeps on its official website an up-to-date list of countries that are exempt from complying with this regulation. In the case of these nations, it is only necessary to present a valid passport during their stay.

Latin American countries included in the list: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Dominican Republic, Uruguay, Venezuela.