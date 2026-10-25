The Statue of Liberty is one of the main tourist attractions in New York. It is located facing southeast on Liberty Island and is managed by the National Park Service.

In that sense, the crown, chains, and torch are some of the elements that make up this monument, and although the meanings of these symbols may raise doubts, park authorities detail what each one of them really represents.

Crown, chains, and torch: what they represent in the Statue of Liberty

According to the details provided by the official information, the torch symbolizes enlightenment, in honor of its official name, “Liberty Enlightening the World.” A curious fact is that the statue is currently holding the second torch in its history, since the first one suffered irreparable damage and was removed in 1984.

In the case of the crown, the rays that make it up are also a representation of light, which should be interpreted as a halo proper to the Roman goddess of liberty, Libertas.

Finally, regarding the chains located near the feet, it is indicated that, in popular belief, they represent the breaking of tyranny and servitude.

Can the crown, chains, and torch be visited?

Park authorities specify that tickets to enter the crown are limited, so although it is open and visits are carried out, it is important to plan this tourist route in advance.

Those who choose to take this tour will have to climb a long spiral staircase inside, and tickets are usually offered for sale with advance dates of between 3 and 4 months. The chains cannot be visited separately, but the statue’s pedestal can.

In the case of the torch, although authorized personnel may enter, it has never been open to the public.