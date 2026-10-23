In the next couple of decades, I believe there will be millions of people living in space”.

Jeff Bezos is one of the richest people on Earth, with an estimated net worth of $370.2 billion. Among his boldest ideas are robots building in space or data centers orbiting the Moon, but his most shocking belief is that, within a few decades, millions of people will live outside our planet.

The founder of Amazon and Blue Origin shared that vision at Italian Tech Week, in Turin, Italy, in a conversation with John Elkann, CEO of the investment firm Exor, back in October 2025.

The arguments behind Bezos’s prediction on human life in space

“In the next couple of decades, I believe there will be millions of people living in space,” Bezos said.

“That’s how fast this is going to accelerate. It’s interesting too, because they’ll mostly be living there because they want to,” Amazon founder added.

According to Bezos, people will not need to leave Earth and build themselves a new civilization. Instead, advances in robotics will allow machines to do the work in space first, and humans will follow.

He also predicted that, over the next couple of decades, companies will build data centers in space, where solar power is available 24 hours a day, with no clouds or rain. “Space will end up being one of the places that keeps making Earth better,” he said.

The importance of the Moon and outer space to humankind's future, according to Jeff Bezos. Magnific

The role of Blue Origin, Bezos’s aerospace transport company

Bezos founded Blue Origin in 2001, and in 2021 he stepped away from running Amazon in part to focus on it. In January 2025, the company’s New Glenn rocket reached orbit for the first time.

Blue Origin is working on lunar landers, including one for NASA’s Artemis program.

According to Bezos, the Moon “is a gift from the universe” and will be key to the future of humanity since its low gravity could make it an ideal fuel depot for rockets.

This is not the first time he has shared this kind of vision. In 2023, on the Lex Fridman podcast, he said he is working toward a future where “a trillion” humans live across the solar system.