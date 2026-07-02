The immigration policy of the United States once again put the spotlight on an obligation that many immigrants overlook. In the face of an operation by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE), having certain documents can be essential to show that a person is authorized to remain in the country and avoid deportation.

Although not all foreigners are required to carry the same documentation, federal authorities remind people that there are immigration records and official receipts that serve as proof of legal status and can prevent confusion during an identity check.

What documents can serve as proof before ICE?

Immigration authorities recognize different official documents that allow a person to prove that they are legally in the United States or that they meet the requirements set by immigration law.

Among them are:

Permanent resident card (Green Card).

Employment Authorization Document (EAD).

Form I-94 , which proves admission or legal stay in the country.

Official notices issued by USCIS related to immigration applications.

Immigration registration receipts issued by the federal government.

Documentation showing the existence of an ongoing immigration process, where applicable.

Specialists recommend keeping these documents in good condition and, whenever possible, carrying the originals or authorized copies.

Who must carry immigration documentation?

U.S. law establishes that certain foreigners over 18 years old must carry, at all times, the documentation that proves their immigration registration when the law requires it.

Not having these receipts can lead to delays during an identification procedure and even create problems while authorities verify the foreigner’s immigration status.

Do these papers prevent automatic deportation?

Having immigration documentation does not mean that a person is exempt from an immigration proceeding, but it does make it possible to immediately show what their situation is before the authorities.

If an immigrant has a valid document proving their legal presence or an ongoing immigration process, agents can verify that information more quickly and avoid errors caused by a lack of identification.

Experts remind people that each case is analyzed individually and that the documentation must be authentic, current, and belong to the holder.