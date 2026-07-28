Thousands of drivers may be left without driver’s license within days if they do not comply with a new requirement imposed by the authorities.

The decision is part of an official review that requires certain motorists to retake a theory exam within a deadline.

Those who do not pass the assessment or do not complete it on time will face the immediate cancellation of their license.

Who must take the exam again to avoid losing their driver’s license?

The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) confirmed that around 11,000 drivers will have to take the knowledge theory exam again after the agency detected possible irregularities in tests previously passed.

The measure does not mean that all drivers committed fraud. However, the agency explained that its internal systems identified unusual patterns during the assessment process and, as a preventive measure, decided to invalidate those results until the holders demonstrate their knowledge again.

The deadline is limited: what happens if the new exam is not taken

The letters sent by the DMV state that each driver must take and pass the test again within 30 days after receiving the notice.

Those who ignore the notice, do not show up for the exam, or do not manage to pass it within the established deadline may automatically lose their driver’s license , since the permit will be canceled by the authorities.

The agency clarified that the goal is to ensure that only licenses obtained through valid and transparent procedures remain in effect.

What irregularities did the Government detect

According to a DMV spokesperson to U.S. media, the investigation began after monitoring systems detected possible attempts to bypass the evaluation process using different methods.

It also clarified that receiving the notice is not proof of fraud, although some cases have already been referred to prosecutors to determine whether legal action should be initiated.

What the DMV recommends if you received the notice

The authorities advise acting as soon as possible to avoid inconvenience:

Read carefully the letter received.

Schedule the new exam within the indicated deadline.

Show up with the requested documentation.

Be prepared to take the knowledge test again.

Do not let the 30 days pass, as failure to comply may result in the cancellation of the driver’s license.