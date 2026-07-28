In California, New York, Texas, Florida, and Illinois are some of the country’s busiest international airports, chosen by thousands of travelers, both domestic and foreign, who want to make this type of trip.

In this sense, to travel without inconvenience with any airline, it is important that everyone interested in leaving the country check an essential detail of their passport in advance: that it is fully valid at the time of departure and in perfect condition, especially on the data page.

Checking these points in time makes it possible to renew the document if necessary and avoid any inconvenience when leaving the country.

What does U.S. law say about trying to travel with an expired passport

According to the United States Code (Title 8, § 1185) -Travel control of citizens and foreigners, it is established as federal law that

“Except as otherwise provided by the President and subject to the limitations and exceptions the President may authorize and prescribe, it shall be unlawful for any citizen of the United States to depart from or enter, or attempt to depart from or enter, the United States unless he bears a valid United States passport.”

To comply with this regulation, it is important to keep in mind that adult U.S. passports are valid for up to 10 years, while for those under 16 years of age the validity is 5 years and renewal is not allowed.

Expired passports are not valid for international travel.

Essential information that everyone should know

Likewise, it is essential to research the entry requirements established by each country, since certain airlines or authorities may require that this travel document have a specific validity period.