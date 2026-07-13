The United States passport is an essential and mandatory document for entry into or exit from the country. Federal authorities impose strict rules regarding its validity, which directly affects both citizens and foreigners when crossing borders.

According to the United States Department of State, specific limits are set on expired passports and those that were issued a long time ago , which can make travel difficult if certain requirements are not met.

United States introduces entry restrictions for individuals carrying certain passports

The US passport has a 10-year validity for adults; once this period is exceeded, the document is considered expired and loses its validity for travel.

This means that no individual can enter or leave the country with an expired passport, since it ceases to be an acceptable international identification document. Additionally, many airlines and countries require the passport to have several months of remaining validity, which reinforces these restrictions.

What happens with passports issued more than 15 years ago

One of the most relevant aspects of the regulations is that only passports issued within the last 15 years can be renewed.

This means that older documents are automatically excluded from the renewal system. In such circumstances, the applicant cannot complete a simplified process and must start a completely new one, as if applying for the passport for the first time.

In practice, this directly affects those who have very old passports, since they will not be able to use them or update them without completing a new in-person application.

Who is eligible for passport renewal and who must apply for a new one

According to State Department regulations, only those who meet all of the following criteria may complete this process:

Passport issued within the last 15 years.

Document in proper condition.

Issued when the person was 16 years old or older.

Current name or official documentation supporting any change.

On the other hand, those who have passports issued more than 15 years ago, that are expired, or that do not meet these conditions, must apply for a new passport.

Required documentation for passport renewal in the United States

The renewal process requires submitting a series of essential documents defined by the federal government:

Completed DS-82 form.

Previous passport.

Recent passport-style photograph.

Payment of the corresponding fee.

In cases of a name change, it is imperative to present the corresponding legal documentation that validates it.